Houston ISD returning to 100% in-person instruction for 2021-22 with 15 additional days of learning

The district says recent STAAR test results show there are concerns about the "learning loss" that occurred statewide during the pandemic.

HOUSTON — The Houston Independent School District confirmed Tuesday morning that its upcoming school year will be 100% in-person.

Note: the video in this story is from June 14th and reports on HISD's new superintendent

In a statement, Houston school district leaders said the decision is based on a recent report about how education suffered during the pandemic:

Several other school districts have also made the same call after Texas legislation that would have funded remote learning for public schools failed to pass.

HISD statement

"HISD is aware and concerned about the learning loss that has resulted statewide from educational challenges caused by the pandemic. The recent STAAR test results provide us an opportunity to address student academic needs and utilize resources to regain learning. HISD is adding 15 additional days of instruction and returning to 100% in-person instruction in the fall. We expect this will produce better student outcomes. Additionally, we are formulating plans that will mitigate students’ lost time and improve educational performance."