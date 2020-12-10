HISD teachers back on campus Monday; district prepares for some students' return next week

Parents who opted for their children to return to in-person learning will be able to send those kids back to campus, but not without a few changes.

HOUSTON — Houston ISD teachers returned to campus Monday ahead of students, whose parents have opted for in-person learning, coming back next week.

HISD said it has been preparing to transition back to traditional instruction. Most recently, district leaders approved $41 million to help buy personal protective equipment for HISD schools.

The money will also go toward enhanced cleaning services and buying computers and internet hotspots.

The other big thing is school bus transportation.

Parents should be on the lookout for assigned bus routes this week. However, be mindful only certain students will be eligible to ride. The district is cutting capacity on buses by half.

Currently, those few seats are reserved for special education, homeless students, those in elementary school and "specialty school students."

HISD said it may make some exceptions for middle schoolers, but for now, high school students have to find their own way to campus.

That's at least until the district decides it is safe enough to increase school bus capacity.