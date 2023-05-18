'The trains are going to keep running on time' | TEA updates Houston ISD board, community on pending takeover

The transition at HISD is still set to happen on or around June 1.

HOUSTON, Texas — Houston ISD got its latest update on the Texas Education Agency's pending transition during a Thursday presentation.

"We’re still on track to name the new members for the board of managers on or around June 1,” said TEA Deputy Commissioner Steve Lecholop.

He encouraged the current elected trustees to remain engaged once their appointed replacements take over.

"Your voices are incredibly valuable,” said Lecholop.

He refused to comment on who among hundreds of applicants might be named to the board of managers or address rumors about current Superintendent Millard House’s possible successor.

There's a rumor that former Dallas ISD Superintendent Mike Miles already has the job.

"The appointment of the superintendent is purely within the discretion of the Commissioner," said Lecholop. "And, right now, I’m not going to comment on any rumor or speculation that’s out there.”

Lecholop did say that more than 200 potential board of managers candidates recently went through governance training.

But not all of the current board thinks the new group will be ready, especially during budgetary decision-making time.

"We were under the impression that they would be up to speed at the time, at the time that they were taking our Democracy,” said Trustee Elizabeth Santos.

The takeover, which was first started in 2019 based on failing schools and other issues, is still clearly seen as hostile by many.

The TEA continues to say that the transition should not impact students, families, teacher or staff in the short term.