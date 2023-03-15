'Very heartbroken' | Lawmakers react to TEA takeover of HISD

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said if anyone failed, the TEA failed for how it handled the situation.

HOUSTON — In an underground hearing room at the Texas State Capitol is where lawmakers got the news that the Texas Education Agency would take over Houston ISD in June.

TEA Commissioner Mike Morath had no comment as he walked into the building Wednesday morning, but spent nearly an hour talking with state and federal lawmakers inside.

While Morath didn't express specifics on how the TEA would improve HISD, officials said the change is necessary. Several Houston Democrats weighed in.

"I don't know how badly the problem is," said Texas Rep. Harold Dutton Jr. "I know we've had consistently failing schools and they didn't just get there overnight. I wouldn't suspect that we would get them out of that overnight...but I do know we have to do it."

Meanwhile, Texas Rep. Jolanda Jones expressed her concern about the impact on HISD's students.

"TEA, in my respectful opinion, is doing the bidding of the governor. They want to take over HISD with vouchers and all these other things and they're going to use our kids as guinea pigs. So I'm very heartbroken right now."

Going forward, both House and Senate Democrats said they'll work to pass new bills before June 1. The bills would give the TEA more flexibility and less severe options for HISD and other districts moving forward.

Here's a statement released by Republican Senator Paul Bettencourt on the TEA's takeover:

“I’ve watched, at best, an ineffective HISD Board of Trustee Governance for 8 years as the second longest serving member on the Senate Education Committee. A highly critical TEA report of nefarious trustees activity and a subsequent FBI investigation with multiple indictments which resulted in a plea deal with a former HISD Trustee, have concerned me greatly. Therefore, I strongly support Commissioner Mike Morath’s decision to install a Board of Managers for the HISD school district."

While the district's performance over the years draws ire, Houston mayor Sylvester Turner said if anyone failed, the TEA failed for how it handled the situation.

"You cannot run local government from Austin," Turner said. "The state deserves an F on how they handled this. Just a flat out F. "So, who takes them over? Who are they accountable to?"

Turner also questioned the timing by the TEA after the announcement was made during spring break, despite no changes being made until June.