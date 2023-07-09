Houston ISD Board of Managers votes to move forward pursuing exemptions from certain state laws

The exemptions can include anything from lengthening the school year beyond the current 172 days to bypassing laws related to teacher certifications and class size.

HOUSTON — Houston ISD is one step closer to being able to lengthen the school year and make some other changes after a key vote to pursue a special designation pushed by state-appointed Superintendent Mike Miles.

More than 900 districts across the state operate as so-called "districts of innovation," a designation that allows multiple exemptions from state laws over school operations. Some exemptions, HISD educators fear, could lead to deeper cuts.

The exemptions can include anything from lengthening the school year beyond the current 172 days to bypassing laws related to teacher certifications and class size.

"Do things that make sense for kids and will help kids excel and exceed," Miles told the state-appointed board of managers at a work session Thursday night. "Really large class sizes don't help, so let's make sure we don't do things that hurt the quality of instruction or getting kids ready for the year 2035."

It's not the first time this has come up. In 2020, before the state took over the district, teachers unions pushed back and helped scuttle the move over concerns about uncertified teachers in the classrooms.

"If you were an elected board, accountable and responsive to parents and voters like us, a district of innovation, I mean exemption plan might meet certain needs and I would support it," HISD teacher Ruth Kravetz told KHOU 11.

The board of managers on Thursday unanimously voted to move forward with the process, but it's important to note this is just the first step in a long road. The earliest it could take effect would be next school year.

