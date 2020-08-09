Churches open their doors to HISD students with internet issues at home

Trinity United Methodist Church along with others will serve as a “sanctuary of learning” where pre-selected HISD students can work remotely as the new year begins.

HOUSTON — Houston-area churches have partnered with Houston ISD to provide a safe learning site for students with internet connectivity issues at home.

Trinity United Methodist Church in the Third Ward welcomed students as they headed back to school on Tuesday with all of the online learning taking place at the site.

“Several local churches partnered with local schools to provide a space to attend during school day while parents are at work,” Dr. Grenita Lathan, interim superintendent of HISD, said.

These churches are now learning centers for students who have connectivity issues at home.

“Families who want to get back to work children who need extra support at home,” Julie Baker, with the Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation, said. “It’s not just about basic education, it’s also about those essential support children with dyslexia who need extra support.”

Twenty elementary schools have partnered with 11 churches. HISD will have staff available to help the students with schoolwork.

The largest church will welcome 85 students. These learning centers are a blessing for many parents.

“I am more than thankful that they are opening up their doors,” Shawna Jackson, a parent, said.

Trinity United Methodist churches said they will keep this partnership with HISD until the kids can return back to the classroom safely.