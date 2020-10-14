Houston ISD phone bank on in-person learning this Friday

HISD Superintendent Grenita Lathan and other officials will be responding to your questions about changes.

HOUSTON — Houston ISD student whose parent have opted for in-person learning will return to campus next week.

The school district has made several changes to ensure kids return Monday to a safe environment— and that has left many guardians with important questions.

As your education station, KHOU 11 is teaming up with HISD to host a phone bank Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Editor's Note: Above video is about big changes coming to Houston ISD.

You can reach the phone bank at 713-556-INFO (4636) when phone lines open.

Parents will get a chance to have all their questions answered in real-time directly from HISD officials, including Superintendent Grenita Lathan.

Questions can be asked over the phone or submitted through on KHOU 11’s social media platforms, such as Facebook and YouTube where the phone back will be livestreamed.

HISD ready for COVID-safe return to campus

District leaders approved $41 million to help buy personal protective equipment for HISD schools. The money will also go toward enhanced cleaning services and buying computers and internet hotspots.

The other big thing is school bus transportation.

Parents should be on the lookout for assigned bus routes this week. However, be mindful only certain students will be eligible to ride. The district is cutting capacity on buses by half.

Currently, those few seats are reserved for special education, homeless students, those in elementary school and "specialty school students."

HISD said it may make some exceptions for middle schoolers, but for now, high school students have to find their own way to campus. That's at least until the district decides it is safe enough to increase school bus capacity.