Houston ISD looks to spend millions more on PPE, cleaning supplies ahead of on-campus learning

Teachers concerned about their safety say the district shouldn't skimp.

HOUSTON — The Houston ISD board of trustees is expected to vote on a $41 million budget amendment Thursday night.

More than $13.5 million of it would be spent on new personal protective equipment, or PPE, along with enhanced cleaning and related supplies.

"They recognize they don’t have enough, clearly,” said Houston Federation of Teachers vice president Andy Dewey. "Or maybe they recognize this is going to go on longer that they anticipate."

Dewey said he’s heard from members as recently as this week who've stated their campuses or classrooms aren’t as prepared as they should be ahead of in-person learning, although the district has shared photos showing off safety measures, including plexiglass shields atop student desks.

"We still want to keep maintaining that our teachers want to go back to work in a safe environment," Dewey said. "And the district has an obligation to make it as safe as possible.”

Pages and pages of invoices obtained by KHOU 11 detail much of what’s been ordered since the pandemic hit.

Those items include everything from huge amounts of disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer to janitorial services.

A single order of electrostatic sprayers costs nearly $60,000 alone.

"They can’t skimp on anything as far as safety equipment if they’re going to insist that teachers and other staff go back to work," Dewey said. "They can’t skimp one bit.”

HISD teachers are due back on campuses next Monday, a week before the first students arrive.

