HISD heads back-to-school today: What campuses are doing to keep students and staff safe during COVID

KHOU 11 is your Education Station — we're tracking the latest developments from area campuses as more children head back to class.

HOUSTON — More school districts in our area head back-to-school on Monday morning, and that includes Houston ISD, which is the largest district in Texas.

A lot of people are excited kids will be back in the classroom, but many are also concerned about COVID-19.

While most educators agree that learning in-person is more effective, HISD leadership feels the only way to do that safely is for masks to be mandated for everyone, regardless of vaccination status.

The district has laid out an extensive plan for testing and quarantine.

HISD has also opened a virtual learning option for children too young to be vaccinated, so those under 12 years old. Kids with chronic health conditions are also eligible for the virtual academy.

We spoke with an HISD parent and teacher about the steps the district has taken. She says it definitely calms some fears, but it’s still nerve-wracking starting school while COVID-19 numbers are as high as they are.

“I'm thrilled the kids are going to be in the building. I'm very scared as a parent to send my two eight-year-olds who aren't vaccinated into this delta thing,” says Lisa VosDoganes.

Campus closures aren't out of the question

If there’s a big outbreak, HISD says it will make decisions about full or partial school closures on a case-by-case basis.

And masking is just one part of HISD’s COVID-19 plan, which also involves temperature checks at elementary schools, isolating anyone who feels sick and a temporary online learning option for students who are too young to be vaccinated or have underlying health conditions.