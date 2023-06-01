Houston ISD providing free meals to children through beginning of July

You don't have to be enrolled in summer school or provide any paperwork, registration or proof of income, the district said.

HOUSTON — Houston ISD is offering free meals to children for the next few weeks.

Those 18 and under can get breakfast and lunch at one of the nearly 200 schools participating in the district's summer meal program that will run from June 6 to July 3.

You don't have to be enrolled in summer school or provide any paperwork, registration or proof of income to get a free meal, the district said.

HISD's Summer Meal Program is an initiative that provides nutritious meals to children in the Houston area during the summer months. Those meals, according to the district, meet the dietary guidelines recommended by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Though the program runs until July 3, the district said some schools could extend their end date until later in July.