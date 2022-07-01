'I don't know anyone who likes it' | Houston ISD holding fall final exams after the holiday break

All of the next 10 largest Houston area school districts held their fall finals before the holidays.

HOUSTON, Texas — Houston ISD superintendent Millard House II addressed the current COVID spike during Thursday night's board meeting.

"Student absences were up," said House. "On Monday, we had about a 75%, a 75.5% attendance rate.”

Hundreds of teachers are out too as high school campuses, in particular, prepare for fall final exams, or mid-terms.

“I really wish that the district had not made the semester end after Christmas break,” said HISD biology teacher Sophia Castillo. "I don't know anyone who likes it."

Castillo is among numerous educators and students who’ve shared testing concerns with KHOU.

"Prior to last year, we did not do that," said Castillo. "We always ended before Christmas break.”

“It’s really turned into an issue.” Fall semester final exams AFTER the holiday break. Houston ISD is the ONLY big district in our area doing it. Some say the current #COVID spike isn’t helping. More on concerns + HISD’s response: @KHOU at 6:00 #khou11 pic.twitter.com/HCoXOBWzSQ — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) January 7, 2022

We checked with the next 10 largest area districts behind HISD.

All of them, from Cy-Fair to Conroe and Katy to Clear Creek, held fall semester exams before the holidays.

"Typically, I think the preference among teachers and students is to have these exams before the break,” said University of Houston professor and former Spring Branch ISD superintendent Duncan Klussmann.

He said developing instructional calendars can be challenging, especially amid a pandemic.

And rarely is everyone satisfied.

"In the past, when these decisions were being made, sometimes people tried to push them a little further past the winter break so that students didn’t come back and take exams right away,” said Klussmann.

"It's really turned into an issue for high school," said Castillo

HISD issued this statement following our request for a response: