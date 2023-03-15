Who are the 9 trustees who sit on Houston ISD's board?

The nine trustees were elected to serve staggered four-year terms. They were elected from separate districts.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — There are nine elected trustees that sit on Houston ISD's School Board of Education.

The trustees were elected from separate districts and serve staggered four-year terms.

All but two of the current trustees are on their first terms.

Elizabeth Santos, District I: She was elected in December 2017 and took office in January 2018. She was reelected in December 2021.

She was elected in December 2017 and took office in January 2018. She was reelected in December 2021. Kathy Blueford-Daniels, Assistant Secretary, District II: She was elected in December 2019 and took office in January 2020.

She was elected in December 2019 and took office in January 2020. Dani Hernandez, President, District III: She was elected in November 2019 and took office in January 2020.

She was elected in November 2019 and took office in January 2020. Dr. Patricia K. Allen, District IV: She was elected in December 2019 and took office in January 2020.

She was elected in December 2019 and took office in January 2020. Sue Deigaard, District V: She was elected in November 2017 and took office in January 2018. She was reelected in December 2021.

She was elected in November 2017 and took office in January 2018. She was reelected in December 2021. Kendall Baker, Secretary, District VI: He was elected in December 2021 and took office in January 2022.

He was elected in December 2021 and took office in January 2022. Bridget Wade, Second Vice President, District VII: She was elected in December 2021 and took office in January 2022.

She was elected in December 2021 and took office in January 2022. Judith Cruz, District VIII: She was elected in November 2019 and took office in January 2020.

She was elected in November 2019 and took office in January 2020. Myrna Guidry, Esq., First Vice President, District IX: She was appointed in December 2020 after the incumbent was elected to another office. She was elected in November 2021.

TEA takes over HISD

The Texas Education Agency announced Wednesday that it's taking over the Houston Independent School District, a move that's been in the works since 2019.

According to TEA Commissioner Mike Morath, there will be no immediate changes, though Superintendent Millard House II and the current trustees of HISD's board will eventually be replaced by the TEA with an appointed Board of Managers.

Morath said an application process is open now. He'll get the final say on who sits on the Board of Managers and who will be the next superintendent. It's unclear if any teachers will be let go.