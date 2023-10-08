'Libraries are important' | Protesters at HISD board of managers meeting hold 'read-in'

This comes as HISD is just weeks away from starting its school year.

HOUSTON — Protesters held a "read-in" at Houston ISD's central office ahead of Thursday's regularly scheduled board of managers meeting to challenge changes being made to repurpose some of the district's libraries.

Dozens of people filled the lobby outside the meeting with a book to call on newly appointed Superintendent Mike Miles to reverse course and allow fully operational libraries in all HISD schools.

“Once their students show up in school this year and they realize the effects of not having access to books, not having access to certified librarians and that sort of thing — I think we’re going to get a lot more traction because it becomes a lot more real when there are students in the classroom," HISD parent Sarah Honore said.

On Thursday's agenda is another controversial measure that would increase Miles' independent spending power from $100,000 to around $1 million.

Protesters, including current and former students, said Miles should focus more on making sure all libraries have the resources they need.

“I’m just coming here to support my students, that are going to stay in HISD because they need the same freedoms I had when I was a student — I think libraries are important," protester Robert Day said.

