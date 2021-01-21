x
HISD selects board of education officers for 2021-2022 school year

Trustees gave up last week after 10 rounds of voting on new board president.
HOUSTON, Texas — The Houston ISD Board of Trustees broke a deadlock Thursday morning by successfully voting on the new board of education officers for the 2021-2022 school year. 

Trustee Patricia Allen, PhD was elected board president after a new point-based voting procedure was approved by a majority of the board.

Trustees went through 10 rounds of voting on five different nominees during last week's meeting and never decided on a new president.

The board president leads meetings among other duties.

The other officers selected were:

  • First Vice President Holly Maria Flynn Vilaseca
  • Second Vice President Judith Cruz
  • Secretary Kathy Blueford-Daniels
  • Assistant Secretary Daniela Hernandez

