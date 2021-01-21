HISD selects board of education officers for 2021-2022 school year

HOUSTON, Texas — The Houston ISD Board of Trustees broke a deadlock Thursday morning by successfully voting on the new board of education officers for the 2021-2022 school year.
Trustee Patricia Allen, PhD was elected board president after a new point-based voting procedure was approved by a majority of the board.
Trustees went through 10 rounds of voting on five different nominees during last week's meeting and never decided on a new president.
The board president leads meetings among other duties.
The other officers selected were:
- First Vice President Holly Maria Flynn Vilaseca
- Second Vice President Judith Cruz
- Secretary Kathy Blueford-Daniels
- Assistant Secretary Daniela Hernandez
