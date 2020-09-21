Houston ISD gifted $1 million to help students without devices for virtual learning

The Moody Foundation is making the donation, which will provide 2,000 devices for students in pre-K through fifth grade.

HOUSTON — Houston ISD will be able to provide 2,000 devices for elementary students needing help with virtual learning thanks to a $1 million grant to help close the digital divide.

Officials announced Monday the school district will receive funds from the Moody Foundation. It’s for HISD Achieve 180 students enrolled in pre-K through fifth grade. The research-based program was designed to support and build up student achievement in underserved and underperforming HISD feeder pattern communities.

“We are thrilled to receive this generous gift from the Moody Foundation, which will support our Achieve 180 students as we continue to adjust to the reality of virtual learning,” HISD Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan said. “Equipping all HISD students with technology is a significant step towards increasing education equity across the entire district.”

HISD has provided nearly 100,000 devices to its students in need and about 20,000 hot spots for internet connectivity. Thanks in part to community partners like the Moody Foundation.