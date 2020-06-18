HISD announces plans for 2020-21 school year

The district announced its plans for the 2020-21 academic year in a letter to parents Thursday.

HOUSTON — The Houston Independent School District won't pursue an 11-month school year for the 2020-21 academic year.

Instead, the state’s largest school district will stick with an academic year that starts in late August and allots 10 days for students who have fallen behind due to the coronavirus pandemic. The school year ends on May 28.

“The later start date provides the district an opportunity to monitor the pattern of COVID-19 cases and make necessary adjustments as it relates to in-person, virtual learning, or a combination of the two,” Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan wrote in a letter to parents.

The additional days, which HISD is calling “Academic Boot Camps,” are scheduled for Aug. 18-20 and select days during Thanksgiving, winter and spring breaks.

To see the district’s 2020-21 academic calendar, click here.

The district is asking parents to take a COVID-19 response survey to assist officials in decision making moving forward. To view the survey, click here. It’s open through July 2.

“Your participation and input are essential as we make important decisions regarding the 2020-21 school year,” Lathan wrote.

The district said it's planning three options for classes next year: in-person instruction, distance learning or a "hybrid model" that combines in-person and distance learning.

The district has formed a task force that will provide recommendations on reopening safely. The task force is made up of employees, parents and health officials.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott told lawmakers today that students will return to campuses in the fall, despite national surveys showing that many parents don't feel safe sending their children back until the pandemic's health risks have passed.

Abbott has long said he plans for students to return for the next school year, adding there will "definitely be higher safety standards in place than when they opened last year."

Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath said Thursday that "it will be safe for Texas public school students, teachers, and staff to return to school campuses for in-person instruction this fall. But there will also be flexibility for families with health concerns so that their children can be educated remotely if the parent so chooses."

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Great news if you watch TV with an antenna