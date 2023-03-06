Texas Education Agency readies documents tied to HISD takeover

HOUSTON — The Texas Education Agency has posted a job description for the Houston ISD board of managers on its website.
When KHOU 11 News asked a spokesperson for the TEA about the job description, they responded "no comment" and that the documents were not an official announcement of a state takeover of HISD.
The documents found on TEA’s website were first reported by The Texas Tribune.
State Reps. Ron Reynolds told KHOU 11 News Tuesday night said that a key meeting is happening today between Houston-area lawmakers and the Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath, who will lay out what's next for HISD. He'll then contact district leaders.
This morning, Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee tweeted that she is in Austin with other state legislators and Morath. She said they hope to delay the announcement of a takeover.
The Congresswoman also said she notified the U.S. Department of Education "that this discriminatory takeover may be happening imminently."
