Houston educator changing the way students learn through her STEAM bus

HOUSTON — In our KHOU 11 back-to-school survey, curriculum ranked high as a concern for parents.

So we caught up with one Houston educator who’s changing the way students learn through her STEAM bus, which stands for science, technology, education, arts, and math.

BrainBuzzed Tutoring's mobile learning lab offers lab experiments, coding, circuit boards, STEAM curriculum and more to students.

CEO Patience Edwards said their hands-on program falls in line with a new Texas initiative to expose more kids to STEM careers at a young age.

“Texas is projected to be the second highest in STEM careers in the future," Edwards said. "So, I came up with the idea to have a mobile stem lab. Let’s be able to take STEAM experiences to school districts. But not just limited organizations. Businesses and also birthday parties."

The brain-buzzed adventures STEAM bus is providing free tours at a Houston Rockets back-to-school drive Saturday morning at 9 a.m. This is happening at the Sunnyside Community Center, for those who want to check it out in person.

Parents, students and educators interested in partnering with the STEAM bus can visit this website.