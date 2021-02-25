'It's an amazing feeling to be recognized' | Three Houston area schools among four selected for annual statewide recognition

The Texas Alliance of Black School Educators picks demonstration schools to serve as examples to others.

“Tough times don’t last.. Tough teams do.”

Principal Nikki Roberts credits teamwork with being named a 2020-21 demonstration school by the Texas Alliance of Black School Educators, or TABSE.

It recognizes a select number of majority-minority campuses annually that have achieved despite challenges and from which schools around the state can learn something.

"It is an amazing feeling to be recognized,” Roberts told us. "It's an honor, I'm humbled."

Roberts said implementing systems and a positive climate amid COVID has been especially demanding.

“We would not and could not allow it to defeat our students,” said Roberts in a video produced by FBISD.

Students like Angelina Adams still succeeded throughout the year.

"The counselors and the teachers are really good and even though I’m online, or virtual, I still feel really connected to my teachers and my counselors," said Adams. "And really everybody.”

In addition to Glover Elementary, Aldine ISD’s Nimitz High, Houston ISD’s Welch Middle and a school in Irving ISD round out this year’s TABSE Dr. Jay Cummings Demonstration Schools.

"There’s a very rigorous process, there’s an application process, there’s a committee," said TABSE board member Rhonda Mason. "And we vet campuses that are really going above and beyond and have replicable strategies that they can share.”

Roberts believes most schools have something to share.

But it’s nice to stand out.

"There are so many schools doing so many things that are positive right now, especially during this time," said Roberts. "So just to be picked and honored and recognized is more than what I would have ever imagined.”

Find more information about TABSE here: