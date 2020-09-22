List: Wednesday school closings due to Tropical Depression Beta

A few school districts will be closed again tomorrow because of the continued flooding threat from Beta.

HOUSTON — These Houston-area school districts will close Wednesday, September 23, due to Tropical Storm Beta.

Clear Creek ISD will be closed Wednesday due to flooding throughout the district and will resume in-person and online learning on Thursday, September 24.

Cleveland ISD will close Wednesday due to the amount of rainfall from the storm.

Dickinson ISD will remain closed on Wednesday, September 23 due to Tropical Storm Beta.

Friendswood ISD will be closed tomorrow, Wednesday, September 23.

Galveston ISD will remain closed on Wednesday.

Goose Creek CISD will have virtual learning only for all students, and staff will work remotely from home on Wednesday.

Santa Fe ISD will be closed again on Wednesday and will return on Thursday, September 24.