These Houston-area school districts are considering a 4-day school week

Some districts are considering a 4-day school week while others are looking for help outside the U.S.

HOUSTON, Texas — On Friday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott released recommendations to school districts struggling to find teachers. The recommendations include more pay, more resources and more funding, but some districts are devising their own plans.

Take New Waverly ISD for example. The district hasn’t been immune to the teacher shortage.

“We’ve definitely noticed a decline in applicants, and to be honest with you, we actually hired two people, literally the day that in-service began," New Waverly ISD Superintendent Dr. Darol Hail said.

So in an attempt to make their schools more attractive, they’re switching the schedule next school year from five days a week to four.

“We are geographically right between four districts that are so much larger than us that they’re able to do a great deal more in benefits and pay than we can," Dr. Hail said. “Everything pointed to this is something people wanted to try.”

Still maintaining the state mandate of 75,600 minutes of instruction, the district will now make the school year and days a little longer, while taking Fridays off.

“Give our staff an opportunity to structure time for themselves better," Dr. Hail said.

It’s something Crosby ISD is also considering. They'll have a meeting Monday to discuss this option. Galveston ISD says they too have thought about it, but more as a way to save money.

“That’s what started it. An opportunity to put more money from other places into the budget for teacher salaries," Galveston ISD Superintendent Dr. Jerry Gibson said.

For now, Galveston ISD is keeping with five days but may consider four days again in the future.

“They just felt at this time, it was not the best thing for Galveston Independent School District," Dr. Gibson said.

Outside of shortening the school week, HISD is looking for teachers a little further from home.

“People who are able to teach critical shortage teaching positions, so you can think of that as special education, bilingual education, things of that nature," HISD Executive Director of Talent Acquisition William Solomon said.

For the first time, the district is combining its visa program with its in-house certification, which means an international teacher interested in working at HISD can get their six-year visa and teaching certification through the district to start in the classroom right away.

“The supply of teachers is not matching the demand that we are seeing, which is causing us to think outside of the box and be more creative," Solomon said.

Aspiring teachers born outside of the U.S. who are interested in HISD's Alternative Certification Program can submit their application online by Feb. 28, 2023.