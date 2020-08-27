Some schools reopening Friday after Hurricane Laura spares Houston area

Several area school districts that closed because of Hurricane Laura will reopen on Friday.

HOUSTON — Brazosport ISD schools will resume learning as scheduled tomorrow, Friday, August 28.

Brazosport College will reopen Friday, August 28. College services will be available from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. All classes previously scheduled for Friday, August 28 will be held.

Klein ISD will reopen for normal operations Friday, August 28. Employees should report to work as usual. All Klein ISD schools will be staffed and phone lines will be monitored if you need to speak to any of our campus personnel.

The Klein Online simulation originally scheduled for August 27, is rescheduled for Monday, August 31.

All Food Service and meal distribution will resume per the schedule found at KleinISD.net/food.

La Porte Independent School District will resume virtual instruction and all other normal operations at on Friday, Aug. 28.

Santa Fe ISD will resume normal operations and "virtual learning" and Learning Labs on Friday, August 28.

Splendora ISD will reopen its schools on Friday, August 28, for both on-site and remote learners. Extracurricular activities and events will resume and the elementary campus tours for 4th and 5th graders will go as scheduled.