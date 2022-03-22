'We don't regret our decision' | Parents furious after some districts continue normal schedules during severe weather

Multiple districts postponed their openings this morning as storms passed through. Parents, students and staff were outraged at the ones that didn't.

HOUSTON — As thunderstorms and tornadoes swept through southeast Texas, students and parents kept their eyes on any updates regarding school closures.

While only one school closed completely on Tuesday, many school districts decided to delay their start time for a couple of hours. But multiple major districts like Houston, Fort Bend and Katy ISD decided to open their campuses on their normal schedules.

HISD Superintendent Millard House II shared with KHOU 11 the process behind the district's decision. Instead of delaying classes, he said the district excused tardies for the day.

"We actually saw during that time period between about 6 and 7:30 that the weather band would for the most part be towards the east side of Houston heading out of Houston, by the time the majority of our buses would be getting kids to school," he said in a phone interview.

HISD tweeted that some buses were delayed by high water and heavy rainfall so tardies were excused.

All #HISD schools and offices are open on Tuesday, March 22. pic.twitter.com/Im2cUmH4Wk — Houston ISD (@HoustonISD) March 22, 2022

HISD, FBISD and Katy ISD got a lot of grief on social media over their decisions because there was torrential rain and wind around the time students, parents and buses would be trying to get to school.

Katy ISD and Spring ISD also excused students who were tardy.