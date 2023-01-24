Houston-area school closures: Districts closed Wednesday due to weather damage

So far, one school district is canceling classes Wednesday because of damage sustained during Tuesday's severe weather.

HOUSTON — Showers, storms, strong winds and tornadoes ripped through the Houston area Tuesday causing widespread damage.

The hardest hit areas were Pasadena and Deer Park after a tornado ripped through the areas. The damage will take days to clean up.

At least one district has canceled classes Wednesday because of storm damage.

Districts closed Wednesday

Deer Park ISD