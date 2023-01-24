Houston-area school closures: Districts closed Wednesday due to weather damage

HOUSTON — Showers, storms, strong winds and tornadoes ripped through the Houston area Tuesday causing widespread damage.
The hardest hit areas were Pasadena and Deer Park after a tornado ripped through the areas. The damage will take days to clean up.
At least one district has canceled classes Wednesday because of storm damage.
Districts closed Wednesday
- Deer Park ISD
So far, no other districts have announced closures, cancelations or early dismissals for Wednesday. We will update this page when we learn more