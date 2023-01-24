x
Education

Houston-area school closures: Districts closed Wednesday due to weather damage

So far, one school district is canceling classes Wednesday because of damage sustained during Tuesday's severe weather.
HOUSTON — Showers, storms, strong winds and tornadoes ripped through the Houston area Tuesday causing widespread damage. 

The hardest hit areas were Pasadena and Deer Park after a tornado ripped through the areas. The damage will take days to clean up. 

At least one district has canceled classes Wednesday because of storm damage.

Districts closed Wednesday

  • Deer Park ISD

So far, no other districts have announced closures, cancelations or early dismissals for Wednesday. We will update this page when we learn more

