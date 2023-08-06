HISD's next family night will be its only virtual one

Families are encouraged to attend the event closest to them but may attend any event they choose.

HOUSTON — Houston ISD Superintendent Mike Miles announced dates for a series of family events to share more information about his vision for HISD and to meet families from schools across the district.

The schedule of family events is as follows:

July 20 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. virtually

July 27 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Sugar Grove Middle School, 8405 Bonhomme Road

July 29 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at West Briar Middle School, 13733 Brimhurst Drive

August 1 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Stevenson Middle School, 9595 Winkler Drive

August 2 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Attucks Middle School, 4330 Bellfort Street

All events will be held at school sites throughout the districts.

Families will have the opportunity to register for the event they would like to attend and submit questions for the superintendent and his team ahead of each meeting.