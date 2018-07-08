HOUSTON - HISD students will be able to eat free meals at schools all year long.

The school district announced Monday all HISD schools are now qualified to operate under the USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service Community Eligibility Provision, allowing the district to provide breakfast, lunch, and dinner at no cost to all students.

The district says parents will no longer have to complete a free and reduced-price meal application. They instead will be asked to complete a socioeconomic information form distributed during school registration, teacher meet-and-greets, back-to-school events and other activities.

HISD has provided free breakfast to all students since 2009. It also offers a program at 178 schools that serves dinner to students at no charge.

