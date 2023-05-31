TEA set to takeover HISD on Thursday despite community concerns

The takeover comes after repeated failures of some schools and other issues in the district stemming back to 2019.

HOUSTON — The controversial Texas Education Agency takeover of Houston ISD is set to take place on Thursday.

A new superintendent will be appointed and a state-appointed board of managers will be announced, but community members still say they're frustrated with the process.

"It's actually unclear if they even have a plan at all," HISD teacher Ruth Cravite said.

The takeover comes after repeated failures of some schools and other issues in the district stemming back to 2019.

"I'm afraid this takeover is going to make things much worse," Cravite said.

The school that triggered the state takeover, Wheatley High School, has since improved from a failing grade and the district has a state rating of a "B."

Former Superintendent Millard House II, who is now out of a job, released a statement to the HISD community, saying in part, "We accomplished many of the goals we set together in the last two years. And while I know our time was cut short, I have no doubt that there will be more successes to come."

House's full statement:

"For almost two years, we came together and worked hard for the common goal of providing an exceptional educational experience for every student in our district. I had the opportunity to visit HISD schools, speak with our dedicated educators, PTOs and community leaders and witness the incredible work happening district-wide to elevate our children on their path to academic success.

"I have been proud to serve as your Superintendent and I know that you will continue to champion our students as we embark on this next phase in our journey. To our educators - you have my deepest gratitude. Our students need you now more than ever. To the HISD community - we have only just started to crack the surface of our student's potential and your unwavering support continues to be necessary.

"We accomplished many of the goals we set together in the last two years. And while I know our time was cut short, I have no doubt that there will be mor successes to come.

"As I transition from your Superintendent to a community member, I encourage anyone who is interested, to continue engaging with me on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts using the handle @millardhouseII.

"Until then, I wish our students, staff, and community continued achievement and success."

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said the TEA has not been transparent in the process and that the state agency will own the results of the takeover he calls hostile.

"This is wrong. I don't care how you cut it, this is wrong," the mayor said. "You step in, you take it over, it's yours. You own it and the question is by which benchmarks should we measure your success."

TEA has not yet revealed who will take over as superintendent, but Turner claimed on Twitter in mid-May that former Dallas ISD Superintendent Mike Miles had been chosen. The TEA refuted the claim at the time, saying no decision had been made.

Teachers in the district have also voiced their concerns about the takeover.

"We're concerned and worried that they will close schools, cut wraparound services and increase STAAR prep even more than now," Cravite said.

The TEA said they won't be involved in the day-to-day operations of the district, instead leaving it up to the appointed board and superintendent.