Houston ISD work session may address lingering questions about NES and other schools

HOUSTON, Texas — Houston ISD Superintendent Mike Miles fielded questions from parents and even some employees during a 10th and final planned family meeting.

“When was the last time you visited one of the contemporary libraries?" asked an employee. "I invite you over but I just lost my job.”

Many have brought up similar questions and concerns in KHOU’s back-to-school survey.

That includes the plan to replace libraries at New Education System or NES-aligned schools where most overhauls are planned.

"This has made national news for a reason,” said HISD parent Tia James Glenn.

Glenn has a rising kindergartener zoned to an NES school.

"It’s just like going through a tornado and just waiting for it to stop so you can kind of catch your breath,” said Glenn.

She took our survey and asked about why doors have to be open to the classrooms.

That’s something else planned in NES schools.

"With the increase of school shootings in Texas alone, you would think safety would be a higher priority,”

According to Thursday night's work session agenda, Miles is expected to discuss, among other things, the vision for NES schools which he maintains is laser-focused on student achievement.

"We in education have not made good on the promise for all kids,” said Miles during Wednesday's family meeting.

Glenn and others may never be fully on board until they hear a lot more.

"I doubt it, 100%,” said Glenn.

The first day back for HISD students is August 28.