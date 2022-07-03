HISD superintendent warns of 'difficult decisions' in district's future

Millard House said his 5-year plan leaves nothing off the table, including possible personnel cuts and school closures to get the districts finances in check.

HOUSTON, Texas — Drastic measures may not be immediate.

But Houston ISD Superintendent Millard House II suggested they are inevitable during a one-on-one interview Monday.

"Let me make no mistake," said House. "There are going to have to be bigger and even bolder difficult decisions.”

He said his five-year plan leaves nothing off the table long-term, including possible personnel cuts and school closures, while short-term remedies revealed last week include hiring and spending freezes at HISD headquarters and similar freezes at individual campuses.

"We knew we couldn’t wait until year two, year three," said House. "We needed to move forward and make some tough decisions now.”

House is scheduled to speak more about his plan for Texas’s largest district during his first “State of the Schools” address this Friday.

HISD has seen enrollment declines worse than House said he expected upon taking over. The latest Texas Academic Performance Report from the Texas Education Agency showed only 33% of HISD students performed at their grade level or higher in 2021.

However, it's not all bad news.

House said teacher raises and other incentives are also part of his strategy.

"There are some wonderful things going on in HISD," said House. "But we also know there are some challenges.”

The average length of service for a superintendent in a major urban district like HISD is just three years, but House told us Houston already feels like home.

"My goal is to be here and live this strategic plan out,” said House.

We asked House about the still-looming threat of a state takeover.

He said it’s not a focus of his and that TEA leadership and others seem open to his long-term goals.

