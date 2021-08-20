HISD Superintendent Millard House II answers your most common back-to-school questions

The district held a phone bank Friday afternoon to answer some parents’ questions.

HOUSTON — Just days before the first day of school for Houston ISD, there are still so many questions about what this new year will look like.

KHOU 11’s Janelle Bludau spoke with HISD Superintendent Millard House II to bring the answers to some of the most common questions.

Q – Well, No. 1, a lot of parents want to know is what is your safety plan?

A – “So our safety plan is our Ready Set Go plan. It’s not only our safety plan, but its our back-to-school plan. We’ve decided to put a mask order in place. Of course, hand sanitizer, ensuring that schools have a safety fund. Make sure that parents understand our dashboard that’s out there. When there is a case, what it looks like.”

Q- How will this school year look compared to last year?

A – “We’re asking as many of our kids as possible to get back to buildings and get back to some normalcy. I think what’s different from last year is that we’ve learned in public education how to live through a pandemic.”

Q – How do you ensure COVID safety during lunch and breakfast?

A – “So we are moving forward with breakfast in the classroom. During lunch time, we will be practicing some mitigation strategies. That will look a little different from school to school.”

Q – What type of social and emotional support are you guys offering students during this year?

A – “It’s huge. One of the most important things about the last 18 months is what parents have missed, what students have missed. We’re providing a wraparound specialist, an individual that is really a connector that can ensure that they connect parents with the right resources. We’ve added a number of counselors to our campuses as well.”

Q – Can you tell me about your virtual academy? Can any student be part of that?

A – “There will be some specifics in terms of criteria that students have to meet in order to attend. It’s not a free for all.”