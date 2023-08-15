KHOU 11 is speaking to superintendents as school starts. Here's why HISD isn't included.

HISD had been scheduled to speak with KHOU 11 on Tuesday, August 15, but canceled the day before.

HOUSTON — For weeks, KHOU 11 has been gathering YOUR questions through our Back-to-School survey.

And, with your questions in hand, we've had successful conversations with the superintendents from Fort Bend, Alvin, and Katy ISDs with more to follow.

In our survey this year, HISD parents account for the largest percentage of responses as parents seek answers to the changes.

Since July 27, we've been confirmed to interview Mike Miles, the state-appointed superintendent for HISD.

So as we push for HISD for more transparency, we want to share with you that our interview was supposed to happen Tuesday, August 15, but was canceled just Monday, August 14, by email that said in part that their primary focus is ensuring a successful start to the school year.

They offered for us to reconnect with them in September.

Below is the email HISD sent.

"Apologies for this cancellation regarding Superintendent Miles interview with you that we had set for tomorrow. Currently, our primary focus is on ensuring a successful start to the upcoming school year, which includes significant changes in our district's plan accompanied by a period of adjustment.

Given the comprehensive preparations underway for the start of the academic year, regrettably, we won't be able to facilitate the scheduled interview and must cancel.

Please feel free to reconnect with us in September when Superintendent Miles availability will open.

By that time, we will have navigated through the initial phase of our initiatives and may be in a better position to discuss the feasibility of coordinating an interview.

Given the comprehensive preparations underway for the start of the academic year, regrettably, we won't be able to facilitate the scheduled interview and must cancel."

As your education station, we will continue to push for transparency now with HISD and with Mr. Miles – as we are armed with so many of your questions that deserve answers before school begins.

Below is a list of questions submitted by HISD parents to KHOU 11 through our back-to-school survey.