'Some campuses tend to be doing things much better than others' | HISD students, teachers weigh in on start of in-person learning

One group of educators plans to call in sick on Thursday to highlight concerns.

HOUSTON — Houston ISD’s return to physical schools brought a mixed bag of reviews.

One group of educators is even planning a “sick-out” in order to highlight their concerns.

“I thought it went very well,” said HSPVA junior Amelie Bonilla.

The vocal department student "sang” the praises of the school’s COVID-19 response plan.

"We had our mask on throughout the whole day, except when we were wearing lunch or had to take a sip of water of anything," Bonilla said. "But other than that, the teachers and the students had their masks on and they were very respectful of the rules and social distancing.”

HSPVA is not among the 16 schools shut down on Tuesday for deep cleaning after COVID-19 cases were detected.

"Some campuses tend to be doing things much better than others,” said Zeph Capo, Houston Federation of Teachers president, who also heads up the statewide union.

He said HISD is taking a harder stance than many other districts. But all may be fudging some rules thanks to state mandates regarding attendance and its impact on funding.

"We certainly are having some definitive concerns about safety," Capo said. “I think some of the other school districts outside of here are not necessarily taking it serious enough.”

Members of Educators for a Safe Reopening, which isn’t affiliated with HFT, plan to call out on Thursday in order to highlight their concerns, which include capping class sizes and installing heavier duty air filters.

“I don’t know all of the decisions about that," Capo said. "However, I completely understand where they’re coming from.”

Dr. Grenita Lathan, HISD’s interim superintendent, told KHOU 11 the district is doing all it can in what she calls a year of flexibility.

"We’re trying to make sure every student and staff member is safe," Lathan said. "We’re out looking to see if everyone is following protocol.”

That's something Bonilla hopes will help her stay at school rather than learning remotely.