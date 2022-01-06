HISD wants to hire current students, alumni as elementary school tutors: Here's how to apply

HISD students ages 15 and up, and alumni currently in college, are eligible to apply. No experience is required.

HOUSTON — The Houston Independent School District is looking to hire at least 500 students and alumni as elementary school tutors for the spring semester.

HISD students ages 15 and up, and alumni currently in college, are eligible to apply. No experience is required, and all majors are welcome, the district said.

This is part of a collaboration between HISD and iEducate, a nonprofit that connects young adults who aspire to teach with students who need to learn. It specifically immerses college and high school students alongside teachers to enhance the learning of elementary students.

“Our core mission in HISD is to provide students with tools necessary to reach their full potential,” Superintendent Millard House II said. “This partnership will expose students to the valuable skills employers demand, developing a pipeline of highly-effective future teachers and supporting elementary school students in need in the process. I urge eligible students to take advantage of this exciting opportunity.”

What does the student tutoring position pay?

Student tutors will earn $12 an hour with shifts available during the school day, after school, and on Saturdays.

What are the job duties of the student tutor?

Student tutors will be paired with a teacher for up to 20 hours a week to help elementary students with core subjects like English, math, and science in grades 3 through 5.

The program will begin in January and will allow student tutors to gain valuable, hands-on teaching experience while developing new leadership skills through the end of June.