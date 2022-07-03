New teachers can qualify for $10,000 stipend from HISD

Qualified teachers will receive up to $10,000 as part of the RISE program.

HOUSTON — In an effort to recruit new teachers, the Houston Independent School District is offering a stipend of up to $10,000.

Top-performing teachers are being coveted for HISD's new RISE program, which targets struggling campuses within the district.

The RISE recruiting events are looking to staff two dozen campuses for HISD, including 13 elementary schools, nine middle schools and two high schools.

To receive the stipend, teachers have to meet certain qualifications, according to HISD representatives.

Those qualifications include at least one year of experience, a track record of improving student achievement, and the ability to demonstrate their commitment to improving the outcomes of students.

Candidates who succeed will then receive "recruitment and retention" stipends of up to $10,000 at the 24 campuses.

Teachers are invited to register through this form set up by HISD.

Any teachers who attend the RISE recruiting events must bring copies of their resume, student achievement data and their latest evaluation.

The RISE program is part of a program created by HISD Superintendent Millard House II, in hopes of improving its D and F-rated campuses quickly and permanently.

RISE campuses feature high-quality curriculum and coaching for teachers, as well as financial incentives for school staff.

Students are also offered after-school enrichment programs through RISE, with after-school activities including transportation and an evening meal.