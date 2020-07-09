Tuesday means back-to-school for several Houston area districts, including HISD

The state's largest district will use churches and school buildings to help students with connectivity issues.

HOUSTON, Texas — Tens of thousands of students from HISD and other Houston-area school districts will finally start school Tuesday.

Some districts are offering only online learning for the first few weeks.

HISD will use churches and school buildings as learning centers for students who have connectivity issues at home.

Trinity United Methodist Church hasn’t held an in-person service since March.

But it will welcome some folks back starting Tuesday.

"The school district needs as many people to stand in the gap for all of these kids,” said Pastor Ed C. Jones.

Trinity will serve as a so-called “sanctuary of learning” where pre-selected Houston ISD students can work remotely as the new year begins.

"They will be able to come online, use our WiFi inside classrooms that we’ll have set up for them where they will be able to connect with their virtual educators,” said Jones.

This historic Houston church hasn’t held an in-person service since March. But it will welcome some @HoustonISD students tomorrow who need a place to connect. I’ll have more on preps for the new school year here and elsewhere: @KHOU at 4,5,6 #khou11 pic.twitter.com/fJ1nknEVQ6 — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) September 7, 2020

HISD is also opening certain school campuses, like Sylvan Rodriguez Elementary, for students without access to needed technology.

However, most of the district's more than 200,000 students will learn from home through at least mid-October.

Meanwhile, Cy-Fair ISD spent the weekend reminding families on social media about safety protocols like proper mask usage.

The state’s third-largest district begins the new year online and on-campuses for those choosing in-person instruction.

Klein ISD also begins its new year Tuesday with both virtual and face-to-face instruction.

Katy ISD, which previously started the year online, begins in-person instruction on Tuesday, as well.

Aldine ISD decided last week that staff would return to its buildings on September 14 followed by certain students a week later.

"You know, what we’ve always decided, we have to do what’s best for our community,” said Aldine ISD communications chief Sheleah Reed. "I want to be clear, we’re not going to open the doors and every single person who said they wanted to come back to school would. We’re going to be slow and methodical about it.”

Back at Trinity, Pastor Jones said he hopes all districts stay focused on what’s best for students.