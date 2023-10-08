HISD: Despite social media post, there WILL be classes on Monday, Oct. 9

We've reached out to the district to find out how the apparently incorrect information was posted.

HOUSTON — Despite a social media post apparently saying otherwise, Houston ISD said it WILL have classes on Monday, Oct. 9.

The district posted a corrected message on social media Sunday. They also emailed the KHOU 11 newsroom to note the correction.

In their email, with the subject line of "HISD Urgent Notification," the district wrote, “This is a correction to information posted on social media. HISD will have school tomorrow, October 9th. Friday, October 13th is a professional development day for staff and students will not have class.”

We’ve reached out to HISD to find out how and when the wrong information went out. As soon as they respond, we'll post it here.

HISD will have school tomorrow, October 9th. Friday October 13th is a professional development day for staff and students will not have class. Posted by Houston Independent School District on Sunday, October 8, 2023