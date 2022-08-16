HISD students will now earn prizes for random acts of kindness

Students can earn points used to purchase bikes, scooters, video games and more!

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — HISD students are encouraged to be kind for the upcoming school year.

The district partnered with non-profit Houston Random Acts of Kindness Day to reward students for bettering themselves. As part of the program, "RAK rooms" will open at 12 HISD schools over the next several months.

Inside the rooms, students can collaborate with community leaders on projects that earn students "RAK points," and then use those points to purchase bikes, scooters, clothes, video games and more.

"The way that they earn points is through volunteering, academics, attendance," David Dennis, President of Houston Random Acts of Kindness Day said. "So anything that they can do to better themselves and those around them."

The incentive-based school stores and rooms not only reward good behavior but good grades as well. The first school with a RAK room will be Paul Revere Middle School. Additional rooms are in the works for Ashford and Daily Elementary Schools.

Houston Random Acts of Kindness Day was founded in 2014 to promote empathy, compassion and concern for the welfare of others.