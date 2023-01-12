HISD scraps plan to relocate students with disabilities from T.H. Rogers School

Parents of students in the program had previously fought against the district's original plan to disband the program.

HOUSTON — Houston ISD on Thursday announced it will not move forward with its plan to relocate students with disabilities from T.H. Rogers School, which houses a special program for them.

"I am happy to share that HISD will not be moving forward with the transition of students in the PSI program at T.H. Rogers following a pause on the decision prior to the holiday break. HISD is committed to meeting TEA requirements for the least restrictive environment to keep the program intact at T.H. Rogers and better engaging our parents and families in decisions impacting our students, now and into the future. The feedback, advocacy, and involvement of our community was critical in arriving to this outcome," HISD Superintendent Millard House II said in a statement.

Parents of students in the program had previously fought against the district's plan to relocate students in the PSI program to schools closer to their homes.

PSI stands for "preparing students for independence," although most are never expected to be independent given their disabilities.

“You don’t know what is right for my child you don’t know what is right for these people, children," one frustrated parent said at a November meeting about the plan.

"This program is very, very valuable. It's very valuable, not only for the students but for the parents," Anitra Washington said.