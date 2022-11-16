'A child's going to get hurt' | Parents fighting Houston ISD plan to relocate profoundly disabled students to different schools

Right now, 36 students attend specialized classes at T.H. Rogers School, which has housed the program for years.

HOUSTON, Texas — Many parents are outraged at Houston ISD’s plan to relocate severely disabled students from a shared school to various other campuses.

“I’m coming and hell’s coming with me,” said parent Julie Beeson.

She said she's preparing for battle over the education of her 15-year-old son, Beau.

“Beau was born premature and has cerebral palsy and he is the love of my life," said Beeson. "He’s my only child and I would do anything to take up for him.”

She and others are fired up over Houston ISD’s plan to relocate Beau and dozens of other profoundly disabled students from T.H. Rogers School, which has long housed what’s known as the PSI program, to their zoned campuses.

PSI stands for "preparing students for independence," although most are never expected to be independent given their disabilities.

"They should be building a new school for our kids and giving them everything like it was the Make-A-Wish Foundation," said Beeson. "Not brushing them under the rug.”

In a letter sent to impacted families, the head of special education said the district was “excited” about the opportunity and is working to “ensure a seamless transition.”

That's something parents find hard to believe.

“I hope that HISD will be embarrassed because this is shameful, what they’re doing,” said parent Kelly Millner. "A child's going to get hurt."

Her daughter, Neave, attended T.H. Rogers School until age 22.

She said it’s not only about losing a school with modified classrooms and specialized equipment, it’s about preserving a sense of community.

"My daughter’s aged out of the program but I still know teachers and parents and children and it breaks my heart," said Millner. "And I feel like I have to fight for this like my daughter was still there.”

A number of parents have already sent letters to the superintendent and HISD trustees in hopes of finding a solution on behalf of Beau and others.

"It's despicable," said Beeson.

The district is holding an information session for impacted families on Friday.

