HISD offering $10,000 stipends to new teachers, recruiting event set for today

HOUSTON — Houston Independent School District recruiters are holding a hiring event Wednesday in an effort to lure top-performing teachers to struggling campuses.

The event is part of HISD's new RISE program and is scheduled to take place Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Hattie Mae White Educational Support Center - 4400 West 18th Street in Houston.

The RISE recruiting events are looking to staff two dozen campuses for HISD, including 13 elementary schools, nine middle schools and two high schools.

To receive the stipend, teachers have to meet certain qualifications, according to HISD representatives.

Those qualifications include at least one year of experience, a track record of improving student achievement, and the ability to demonstrate their commitment to improving the outcomes of students.

Candidates who succeed will then receive "recruitment and retention" stipends of up to $10,000 at the 24 campuses.

Any teachers who attend the RISE recruiting events must bring copies of their resume, student achievement data, and their latest evaluation.

The RISE program was created by HISD Superintendent Millard House II, in hopes of improving its D and F-rated campuses quickly and permanently.