Parents and students voice mask complaints at HISD school board meeting

Those both for and against current protocols spoke on Thursday night at district headquarters

HOUSTON — As COVID-19 numbers continue to fall, Houston ISD parents and students are joining the conversation surrounding masking policies.

Parents and students took to the podium or joined the meeting virtually to speak their minds. The majority of the over 20 scheduled speakers spoke about masking.

Parents like Jackie Abreuhill saying they’re against it being mandatory in schools

“If people want to wear masks, we’re not saying don’t wear masks - we’re saying make it optional," said Abreuhill.

Others like Delia Thibodeaux from the Houston Federation of Teachers union showed up in support of the current protocols.

“I think safety is really important and so I think coming here as a team that we’re stronger and can voice our opinions," said Thibodeaux.

Superintendent Millard House released a statement this week saying in part the district “continues to employ its mitigation framework which includes mandatory masking.”

“Regardless of whether people agree or disagree with each other it’s important to have the voice," he said. “Our focus as a school district is to ensure that we focus on the health and safety of our students. And the mitigation strategies we’ve implemented we feel very, very good about.”

Superintendent House after the meeting said the district has had conversations to change some of its protocols. One of those changing protocols is that the district won't be moving forward on any additional contact tracing in the near future.

He also confirmed the info in HISD's tweet from earlier today - that if data continues to show conditions improving, the district will reassess other mitigation protocols including the mask mandate on March 11th.