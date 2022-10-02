Houston ISD to lift mask mandate starting Tuesday

HISD will follow other school districts in lifting their mask mandate starting March 1.

HOUSTON — The Houston Independent School District is set to lift its mask mandate policy, the district announced Monday.

Students and faculty will no longer be required to wear masks starting Tuesday, March 1.

Editorial note: The above video is from a previous story on HISD's mask mandate.

In a statement to KHOU 11 News, HISD Superintendent Millard House II says, "As we continue to monitor COVID-19 trends and consult local COVID-19 guidance, HISD is relaxing its mask mandate effective tomorrow, March 1, 2022."

Masks within the district will now become optional regardless of vaccination status, according to the district.

Those who still want to wear a mask can request one as they enter any HISD building.

The district also says the will continue to monitor data and trends in case a need arises to update protocols.