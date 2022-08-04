HISD to host first ever LGBTQ virtual summit Saturday to provide resources and support

"In HISD we want to make sure all students feel supported, feel welcomed,” William Solomon explained. "We want to know that students know they belong."

HOUSTON — The Houston Independent School District will host its first ever LGBTQ Summit on Saturday, April 9. The Virtual #HISDPride Summit will provide resources, tools and support for LGBTQ students.

HISD said it's creating a space where students, parents, and caregivers can learn about the most pressing issues faced by LGBTQ+ Houston youth.

The summit's goal is to ensure that attendees are provided with "the tools necessary to either navigate life as an LGBTQ+ student or support an LGBTQ+ student."

“Research shows that LGBTQ+ students are less likely than their peers to feel accepted, be fully present in their learning, and know that they are safe at school,” said HISD Superintendent Millard House II. “HISD is committed to creating ‘brave spaces’ where students and the adults who care about them can learn about the world around them and all those in it.”

Coming out hasn’t been an easy process for 17-year-old Shelby Broussard.

"In middle school, it was really difficult. I was the only out person in my middle school and I got a lot of, wouldn’t say hate, but it was definitely judgment,” Shelby told us.

The Milby High School senior is part of the school's Gay Straight Alliance Club.

“I want those younger members of the community to feel welcome, that they have people that they can talk to and they can rely on," Shelby said.

She’s working alongside HISD officials as they roll out the first ever LGBTQ summit.

William Solomon is the Executive Director of innovative and student enrollment.

"In HISD we want to make sure all students feel supported, feel welcomed," explained ” he explained. "We want to know that students know they belong."

It comes at a time when LGBTQ education and rights continue to be a hot button issue Texas politics.

Lt. Gov Dan Patrick will propose similar legislation to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” that limits what teachers can say about gender issues.

“Personally, it really upsets me, we take one big step forward and three big steps back,” Shelby said.

Solomon says HISD is taking a different approach, working to foster community for LGBTQ students.

“Regardless of how long it’s taken, I’m glad it’s happening now," he said.

“I think it's really surprising. I think it’s great. I think it's groundbreaking honestly,” Shelby told us.

Virtual #HISDPride Summit

Saturday, April 9

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Open to students grades 6-12, parents and caregivers

You can register, on HISD’s website at Houstonisd.org/HISDpride.