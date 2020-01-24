BELLAIRE, Texas — Houston Independent School District Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan and other district leaders met privately with a group of Bellaire High School students to candidly discuss their safety concerns.

It happened nine days after a deadly on-campus shooting.

"We’re still asking why this tragedy happened,” Lathan said.

The district shared photos from the meeting, which included mostly juniors and seniors at the school.

"You have every right to be upset. You have every right to be concerned," Lathan said. "I’m upset.”

District leaders called the meeting after students demanded dialogue. The students held a sit-in following the shooting and even held a demonstration outside district headquarters.

After the meeting, Lathan announced that they’re studying the viability of metal detectors at all middle and high schools.

"And we’ve already started that process," Lathan said. "We know projected numbers on what we would need as it relates to metal detectors.”

Lathan said metal detectors could cost between $5,000 and $6,000 each.

In addition to possibly adding metal detectors, safety and security committees are being re-established and more student representative meetings will take place.

The district also plans to convene community leaders and solicit additional public input.

“I want to ensure parents and students that the HISD Police Department will continue to work diligently to ensure HISD campuses are safe,” HISD Police Chief Paul Cordova said.

Students and others play an important role in safety by immediately reporting any suspicious activity or threats.

