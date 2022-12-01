Community leaders, environmental groups urge HISD to get 'alarming' levels of lead out of schools

They want the state's largest school district to replace water fountains with hydration stations equipped with filters that remove lead.

HOUSTON — Community leaders and environmental groups are urging Houston ISD to take action to remove "alarming" levels of lead from all schools.

In a letter sent to HISD Wednesday, they point out that 2016 testing voluntarily commissioned by the district found lead in 84% of its schools.

"In Houston, our children are drinking water contaminated with lead on a daily basis," said Michael Lewis with Environment Texas.

The district has said it fixed drinking fountains with higher levels of lead. But updated guidelines from the Environmental Protection Agency say even small amounts of lead can be harmful -- especially to children -- because it's such a toxic metal.

The Coalition of Community Organizations, Environment Texas and TexPIRG are calling on HISD to replace water fountains with hydration stations equipped with filters that remove lead.

Potential effects of lead exposure in children

According to the EPA, low levels of lead exposure in children have been linked to:

Damage to the central and peripheral nervous system

Learning disabilities

Impaired formation and function of blood cells

Hearing issues

Short stature

ADHD

Antisocial behaviors

Depression

Lower IQ

Anemia

HISD 2016 lead testing results

The three groups calling for action say they examined lead testing results from 250 HISD schools that get water from the City of Houston. If lead abatement was performed after the 2016 tests, post-repair test results were used.

Here's a breakdown

They say 84% of the schools -- or 216 out of 257 -- had lead in at least one water tap.

Over one third of taps tested were positive for lead contamination.

57 schools in the district had 10 or more taps with traces of lead above 1 parts per billion (ppb) in water.

There are five water fountains at Golfcrest Elementary School that tested at levels well above 20 ppb on the initial testing report on November 16, 2016. After repairs and are-test report were completed on February 24, 2017, three of these fountains continued to show lead levels above 20 ppb even after being fixed. There is no public evidence of further repairs.

Milne ES showed lead contamination in 44 of their 50 tested water sources.

Only 6.6% of HISD schools had no contaminated taps.

HISD schools with the most lead contamination

The following schools reported 10 or more water sources with lead:

Ashford ES 12

Attucks MS 23

Bell ES 12

Bellaire HS 17

Black MS 10

Bonham ES 13

Breaburn ES 14

Brookline ES 10

Burbank ES 11

Bush ES 13

C. Martinez ES 23

Chavez HS 17

De Zavala ES 12

Deady MS 10

Edison MS 21

Energy Institute HS 13

Fleming MS 16

Fondren MS 16

Forest Brook MS 17

Garcia ES 17

Gregg ES 12

Halpin ES 19

Harris, R.P. ES 10

Hartsfield ES 15

Henderson, J.P. ES 11

Herrera ES 17

High School for Law And Justice 13

HSPVA 12

Jones Futures Academy 16

Jordan HS 10

Lamar HS 18

Lanier MS 10

Lyons ES 16

Madison HS 24

McReynolds MS 10

Meyerland MS 18

Milby HS 10

Milne ES 44

North Forest HS 17

Oak Forest ES 18

Poe ES 22

Revere MS 13

Rogers, T.H. 11

Sam Houston MSTC 25

Scarborough HS 15

Sharpstown HS 13

Stevens ES 12

Terrel MS 12

The Rice School/La Escuela Rice 10

Thomas MS 19

Valley West ES 12

Washington HS 13

Wesley ES 13

Westbury HS 17

Wisdom HS 11

Yates HS 20

Young Women's College Preparatory 13

How to get the lead out

The groups believe the best way to ensure drinking water is safe for children is to remove all water fountains.

They want HISD to replace the fountains with water bottle/hydration stations at a ration of 1 per 100 students and staff. They say all water outlets used for drinking or cooking should also be removed.

In the letter, they suggest HISD could use funds from the $1.1 billion in emergency relief the district received or money from the new federal infrastructure law.

We've reached out to HISD for comment but haven't heard back yet.