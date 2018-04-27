HOUSTON - Hundreds of Houston ISD teachers ended the week without a job. The district confirmed that layoff notices have been distributed. And the interim superintendent followed up with an email on Friday.

The teacher’s union estimates that up to 250 job cuts are in classrooms. The layoffs were approved by the board back in March amid the district’s $115 million budget crisis.

The HFT said it has known this was coming for months. They were able to help lower the original estimate of layoffs from 700.

A number of resume workshops will be held in addition to job fairs for those being laid off.

HISD Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan sent an email to HISD employees on Friday calling the lay-offfs, a "reduction in force" in light of the $115 million budget deficit for the 2018-2019 school year.

The news of the layoffs comes at the end of a controversial week for HISD.

There have even been calls for the board president to resign in the wake of a heated meeting.

“I’ve worked hard,” said Board President Rhonda Skillern-Jones.

She told us during an exclusive interview on Friday that she has no plans to resign.

“And one misstep, I don’t think for me, gives me a signal that I need to step down,” said Skillern-Jones. “Cause there’s a lot of work that needs to be done.”

That misstep came during Tuesday night’s board meeting from which Skillern-Jones had a number of people forcibly removed during a discussion over charter schools.

Activist Kandice Webber was one of two women initially charged with criminal trespassing and resisting arrest.

“I feel like my rights were violated before I even showed up,” said Webber this week.

Skillern-Jones admits things could have been better managed during the emotional exchange.

“In retrospect, there were some things that I could have done differently, but the expectation of decorum does not change,” said Skillern-Jones.

People were protesting a possible plan to turn 10 underperforming campuses into charter schools..

It’s a concept Skillern-Jones has long fought herself.

However, she says keeping schools open is her primary objective.

And, under state mandates, charters that operate in partnership with the district may be the only option unless grades drastically improve in perpetually troubled schools.

“In 2015, I put a moratorium on closures for schools and it’s because I know what happened to these kids and what happens to these communities,” said Skillern-Jones. “I am trying at all costs to avoid that because that’s a very real possibility.”

She said she and protestors probably have a common goal.

If only reaching it wasn’t so divisive.

“In hindsight, if I could turn that around, I would,” said Skiller-Jones.

We asked Skillern-Jones about suing the state of Texas over some of the performance mandates, which some have suggested.

She said litigation takes years and schools need held now. She remains hopeful that waivers will be granted to Harvey-impacted schools.

© 2018 KHOU