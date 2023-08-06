Superintendent will host 8 family events across HISD in June and July

Families are encouraged to attend the event closest to them but may attend any event they choose.

HOUSTON — Houston ISD Superintendent Mike Miles announced dates for a series of family events to share more information about his vision for HISD and to meet families from schools across the district.

The schedule of family events is as follows:

Week One: Tuesday June 27; Thursday June 29

Week Two: Tuesday July 11; Thursday July 13

Week Three: Tuesday July 18; Thursday July 20

Week Four: Thursday July 27; Saturday July 29

All events will be held at school sites throughout the districts.

Times and specific locations will be announced on Tuesday, June 20. Families are encouraged to attend the event closest to them but may attend any event they choose.

Families will have the opportunity to register for the event they would like to attend and submit questions for the superintendent and his team ahead of each meeting.