HISD families can apply for up to $1,200 per child under federal pandemic benefit program

The program was first established last year to help families buy food during the pandemic.

HOUSTON — Parents in HISD can now apply for up to $1,200 per child, a one-time benefit for families who temporarily lost access to student meals during the pandemic.

The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) was first established last year to help families buy food during the pandemic.

The application is available online at yourtexasbenefits.com/Learn/PEBT from June 2 through Aug. 13.

The benefit amount is based on what school the student attended and the number of days most students received remote instruction.

Since HISD provides free meals to all students through the Community Eligibility Provision, all families are eligible to receive P-EBT benefits.

“We have worked hard over the past year to make sure we provided continued access to healthy food for our students and families who needed it most,” HISD Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan said. “As we wind down our own community distribution program, this benefit comes at the perfect time to help our families who are still recovering.”

Families who received SNAP benefits during the 2020–2021 school year will have P-EBT benefits loaded on their Lone Star Card.

Other families will receive a P-EBT Card through the mail.

P-EBT benefits can be used wherever SNAP food benefits are accepted and at any retailer that accepts the Lone Star Card to buy household food items such as fruit, meat, poultry, fish, dairy, and bread.

For more information, go to hhs.texas.gov/PEBT or call the P-EBT Call Center at 833-442-1255 Monday through Friday 8 a.m.–6 p.m.

The good news comes as HISD ends its Neighborhood Supersite food distribution program set up during the pandemic.

More than 4.4 million pounds of food and supplies have been given out along with nearly nine million student meals, according to HISD Nutrition Services senior area manager Keith Lewis.

Campus curbside food distributions which will run through the end of the school year. Student meal delivery to select apartment complexes will continue through the summer.