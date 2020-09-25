HISD extends deadline for parents to opt for in-person or virtual learning

Parents now have until Monday, Sept. 28 to make their decision.

HOUSTON — The Houston Independent School District is extending its deadline for parents to opt for in-person or virtual learning.

Parents now have until Monday, Sept. 28 to make their decision through the HISD Connect Parent Portal.

If a decision is not made by the deadline, students will automatically be selected for in-person learning for planning purposes.

HISD will be allowing students to return to campuses starting Oct. 19.

Parents can opt to continue virtual learning for their children through Oct. 19, but once a selection is made, the choice is valid for the entire school year. However, the district says there will be opportunities to change your selection after six weeks.

For campuses where the number of in-person selections is more than can be accommodated, to ensure social-distancing guidelines, there may be a phase-in process.

If parents encounter any issues with technology, they also may contact their school to make their selection.