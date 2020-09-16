HISD sets deadline for choosing between in-person or virtual learning

HISD will begin offering an in-person learning option on October 19. Parents have until next late week to make a choice.

HOUSTON — Students in the state’s largest school district will stay with virtual instruction until Friday, October 16. On October 19, in-person learning will again be an option for HISD.

Parents need to choose which way to go between Monday, Sept. 21, and Friday, September 25. That gives the district time to plan for staffing, scheduling and social distancing.

They can make their selection in the forms section of the HISD Connect Parent Portal.

Once a selection is made, the choice is valid for the entire school year and can’t be changed during that six-week period. However, the district says there will opportunities to change a selection throughout the year.

Students for which a selection has not been made by the deadline will automatically be selected for in-person learning for planning purposes.

For campuses where the number of in-person selections are more than can be accommodated to ensure social-distancing guidelines, there may be a phase-in process.

For more questions about making selections for in-person or virtual learning, parents should contact their child’s campus.